Towson faces Charleston (SC) following Timberlake’s 26-point game

Towson Tigers (19-10, 11-5 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (26-3, 14-2 CAA)

Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Charleston (SC) -8; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: Towson visits the Charleston (SC) Cougars after Nicolas Timberlake scored 26 points in Towson’s 87-75 victory against the North Carolina A&T Aggies.

The Cougars have gone 15-1 in home games. Charleston (SC) ranks fourth in the CAA shooting 34.2% from downtown, led by Spencer Legg shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Tigers are 11-5 in CAA play. Towson ranks second in the CAA with 14.2 assists per game led by Cameron Holden averaging 5.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reyne Smith averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 10.6 points while shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc. Dalton Bolon is shooting 44.0% and averaging 13.5 points over the past 10 games for Charleston (SC).

Holden is averaging 14.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, five assists and 1.7 steals for the Tigers. Timberlake is averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games for Towson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 8-2, averaging 83.5 points, 38.8 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 78.1 points, 34.0 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

