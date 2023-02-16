Townsend leads San Diego against No. 17 Saint Mary’s (CA)

Saint Mary’s Gaels (22-5, 11-1 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (11-16, 4-9 WCC) San Diego; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Saint Mary’s Gaels (22-5, 11-1 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (11-16, 4-9 WCC)

San Diego; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Diego -13.5; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego hosts the No. 17 Saint Mary’s Gaels after Jase Townsend scored 34 points in San Diego’s 99-94 loss to the Pacific Tigers.

The Toreros are 8-7 on their home court. San Diego has a 7-10 record against teams above .500.

The Gaels are 11-1 in conference games. Saint Mary’s (CA) is ninth in the WCC with 12.7 assists per game led by Logan Johnson averaging 3.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcellus Earlington is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 6.9 rebounds for the Toreros. Seikou Sisoho Jawara is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for San Diego.

Alex Ducas is shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, while averaging 12.6 points. Aidan Mahaney is shooting 47.3% and averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Saint Mary’s (CA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Toreros: 3-7, averaging 79.2 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.3 points per game.

Gaels: 9-1, averaging 74.7 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points.

