Toledo visits Central Michigan after Bass’ 40-point showing

Toledo Rockets (23-6, 14-2 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (10-19, 5-11 MAC)

Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Central Michigan -15; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan faces the Toledo Rockets after Reggie Bass scored 40 points in Central Michigan’s 84-80 loss to the Northern Illinois Huskies.

The Chippewas are 6-7 on their home court. Central Michigan has a 4-13 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Rockets are 14-2 in conference matchups. Toledo ranks sixth in the MAC with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Setric Millner Jr. averaging 4.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brian Taylor is averaging 14.7 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Chippewas. Bass is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Central Michigan.

Rayj Dennis is averaging 18.9 points and 5.8 assists for the Rockets. JT Shumate is averaging 16.2 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Toledo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chippewas: 3-7, averaging 62.7 points, 29.7 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Rockets: 10-0, averaging 85.9 points, 29.6 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

