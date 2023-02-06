Toledo visits Castaneda and Akron

Toledo Rockets (17-6, 8-2 MAC) at Akron Zips (17-6, 9-1 MAC) Akron, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Akron…

Toledo Rockets (17-6, 8-2 MAC) at Akron Zips (17-6, 9-1 MAC)

Akron, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Akron takes on the Toledo Rockets after Xavier Castaneda scored 24 points in Akron’s 67-55 victory over the Kent State Golden Flashes.

The Zips have gone 12-0 at home. Akron is fourth in the MAC shooting 35.0% from deep, led by Evan Wilson shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Rockets are 8-2 in conference games. Toledo is eighth in the MAC with 8.6 offensive rebounds per game led by JT Shumate averaging 1.7.

The Zips and Rockets meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Enrique Freeman is averaging 15.3 points and 11 rebounds for the Zips. Castaneda is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Akron.

Shumate averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Rockets, scoring 17.7 points while shooting 41.6% from beyond the arc. Rayj Dennis is shooting 45.7% and averaging 18.7 points over the past 10 games for Toledo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 9-1, averaging 75.3 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.

Rockets: 8-2, averaging 84.8 points, 30.0 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.