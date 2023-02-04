Toledo hosts Harding and Central Michigan

Central Michigan Chippewas (8-14, 3-6 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (16-6, 7-2 MAC) Toledo, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Central Michigan Chippewas (8-14, 3-6 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (16-6, 7-2 MAC)

Toledo, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Toledo -17; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan visits the Toledo Rockets after Markus Harding scored 22 points in Central Michigan’s 81-69 loss to the Kent State Golden Flashes.

The Rockets are 9-1 on their home court. Toledo leads the MAC averaging 85.0 points and is shooting 48.9%.

The Chippewas have gone 3-6 against MAC opponents. Central Michigan is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Rockets and Chippewas square off Saturday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: JT Shumate is shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Rockets, while averaging 18 points. Rayj Dennis is shooting 45.4% and averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games for Toledo.

Jesse Zarzuela is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Chippewas. Reggie Bass is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Central Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 8-2, averaging 86.7 points, 31.2 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Chippewas: 4-6, averaging 64.7 points, 32.6 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.