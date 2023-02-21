Tipton, Bellarmine Knights take on the Jacksonville Dolphins

Bellarmine Knights (13-16, 8-8 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (13-14, 6-10 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Garrett…

Bellarmine Knights (13-16, 8-8 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (13-14, 6-10 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Garrett Tipton and the Bellarmine Knights visit Kevion Nolan and the Jacksonville Dolphins in ASUN action.

The Dolphins are 7-4 on their home court. Jacksonville has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Knights are 8-8 against ASUN opponents. Bellarmine is third in the ASUN allowing 66.4 points while holding opponents to 43.5% shooting.

The Dolphins and Knights square off Wednesday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan is scoring 13.3 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Dolphins. Gyasi Powell is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Jacksonville.

Tipton is shooting 47.9% and averaging 12.7 points for the Knights. Ben Johnson is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Bellarmine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 3-7, averaging 62.3 points, 28.7 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 3.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Knights: 5-5, averaging 65.8 points, 28.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.