Timmerman leads Bucknell past Lafayette 75-65

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Alex Timmerman scored 16 points as Bucknell beat Lafayette 75-65 on Saturday.

Timmerman also added 10 rebounds for the Bison (12-19, 5-13 Patriot League). Andre Screen scored 16 points while going 7 of 8 and 2 of 3 from the free throw line, and added eight rebounds. Jack Forrest was 6 of 13 shooting (2 for 8 from distance) to finish with 16 points.

Justin Vander Baan led the way for the Leopards (9-22, 7-11) with 21 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks. Josh Rivera added 21 points for Lafayette. In addition, Leo O’Boyle had nine points.

Bucknell took a 24-15 lead in the first half with a 12-0 run. Led by nine first-half points from Timmerman, Bucknell carried a 34-32 lead into the break. Forrest’s 3-pointer with 9:28 left in the second half gave Bucknell the lead for good at 50-48.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

