Timme, No. 12 Gonzaga Bulldogs square off against the No. 18 Saint Mary’s Gaels

Gonzaga Bulldogs (19-4, 8-1 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (20-4, 9-0 WCC)

Moraga, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) -3.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Drew Timme and the No. 12 Gonzaga Bulldogs take on Aidan Mahaney and the No. 18 Saint Mary’s Gaels in WCC play.

The Gaels have gone 13-2 in home games. Saint Mary’s (CA) ranks seventh in the WCC with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Kyle Bowen averaging 5.5.

The Bulldogs are 8-1 in conference matchups. Gonzaga leads the WCC with 16.6 assists. Nolan Hickman leads the Bulldogs with 3.5.

The Gaels and Bulldogs square off Saturday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Ducas averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, scoring 12.4 points while shooting 43.3% from beyond the arc. Mahaney is shooting 48.0% and averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Saint Mary’s (CA).

Timme is scoring 21.1 points per game and averaging 7.7 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Julian Strawther is averaging 14.7 points and 7.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Gonzaga.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 10-0, averaging 75.0 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 91.5 points, 33.7 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 54.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

