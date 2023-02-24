Timme leads No. 12 Gonzaga against No. 15 Saint Mary’s (CA) after 22-point showing

Saint Mary’s Gaels (25-5, 14-1 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (24-5, 13-2 WCC) Spokane, Washington; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Saint Mary’s Gaels (25-5, 14-1 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (24-5, 13-2 WCC)

Spokane, Washington; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Gonzaga plays the No. 15 Saint Mary’s Gaels after Drew Timme scored 22 points in Gonzaga’s 97-72 victory over the San Diego Toreros.

The Bulldogs have gone 13-1 at home. Gonzaga is the top team in the WCC with 16.3 assists per game led by Nolan Hickman averaging 3.4.

The Gaels are 14-1 in WCC play. Saint Mary’s (CA) is 3-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Timme is averaging 21.3 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Bulldogs. Julian Strawther is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Gonzaga.

Alex Ducas is shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, while averaging 12.3 points. Logan Johnson is shooting 48.0% and averaging 16.3 points over the past 10 games for Saint Mary’s (CA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 89.5 points, 31.7 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 54.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Gaels: 9-1, averaging 72.4 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.