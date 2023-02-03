Timme and the No. 12 Gonzaga Bulldogs take on conference foe No. 18 Saint Mary’s (CA)

Gonzaga Bulldogs (19-4, 8-1 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (20-4, 9-0 WCC) Moraga, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Gonzaga Bulldogs (19-4, 8-1 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (20-4, 9-0 WCC)

Moraga, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Saint Mary’s (CA) takes on No. 12 Gonzaga in a matchup of WCC teams.

The Gaels are 13-2 in home games. Saint Mary’s (CA) has a 16-4 record against teams above .500.

The Bulldogs have gone 8-1 against WCC opponents. Gonzaga leads the WCC scoring 86.4 points per game while shooting 52.1%.

The Gaels and Bulldogs square off Saturday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Logan Johnson is averaging 12.1 points, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Gaels. Aidan Mahaney is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Saint Mary’s (CA).

Nolan Hickman is averaging 8.3 points and 3.5 assists for the Bulldogs. Drew Timme is averaging 21.2 points over the last 10 games for Gonzaga.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 10-0, averaging 75.0 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 91.5 points, 33.7 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 54.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.