Timberlake leads Towson against UNC Wilmington

Towson Tigers (19-11, 11-6 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (22-8, 12-5 CAA) Wilmington, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Towson Tigers (19-11, 11-6 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (22-8, 12-5 CAA)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Towson takes on the UNC Wilmington Seahawks after Nicolas Timberlake scored 34 points in Towson’s 83-75 loss to the Charleston (SC) Cougars.

The Seahawks are 11-2 on their home court. UNC Wilmington is sixth in the CAA scoring 69.3 points while shooting 44.3% from the field.

The Tigers are 11-6 in CAA play. Towson has a 7-8 record against opponents over .500.

The Seahawks and Tigers meet Saturday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trazarien White is scoring 14.2 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Seahawks. Maleeck Harden-Hayes is averaging 12.1 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 47.3% over the past 10 games for UNC Wilmington.

Cameron Holden is averaging 14 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.7 steals for the Tigers. Timberlake is averaging 18.9 points over the last 10 games for Towson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 7-3, averaging 66.3 points, 27.0 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 77.7 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.