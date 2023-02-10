Timberlake leads Towson against Drexel

Towson Tigers (17-8, 9-3 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (14-11, 8-5 CAA) Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Towson visits…

Towson Tigers (17-8, 9-3 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (14-11, 8-5 CAA)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Towson visits the Drexel Dragons after Nicolas Timberlake scored 31 points in Towson’s 86-72 win against the Hampton Pirates.

The Dragons have gone 10-2 at home. Drexel has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Tigers are 9-3 in CAA play. Towson is second in the CAA scoring 31.0 points per game in the paint led by Charles Thompson averaging 9.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Moore is averaging nine points for the Dragons. Amari Williams is averaging 13.6 points and 8.7 rebounds while shooting 54.0% over the past 10 games for Drexel.

Cameron Holden is averaging 14.2 points, seven rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.7 steals for the Tigers. Timberlake is averaging 16.8 points over the past 10 games for Towson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dragons: 6-4, averaging 67.3 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 72.9 points, 34.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.