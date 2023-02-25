Timberlake leads Bryant against Vermont after 23-point performance

Vermont Catamounts (18-10, 12-2 America East) at Bryant Bulldogs (17-10, 8-6 America East) Smithfield, Rhode Island; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Vermont Catamounts (18-10, 12-2 America East) at Bryant Bulldogs (17-10, 8-6 America East)

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bryant -2.5; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant takes on the Vermont Catamounts after Earl Timberlake scored 23 points in Bryant’s 79-78 win over the NJIT Highlanders.

The Bulldogs have gone 9-3 in home games. Bryant is second in the America East with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Charles Pride averaging 2.0.

The Catamounts have gone 12-2 against America East opponents. Vermont is fifth in the America East with 13.4 assists per game led by Robin Duncan averaging 4.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sherif Kenney is averaging 17.3 points for the Bulldogs. Pride is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for Bryant.

Finn Sullivan averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Catamounts, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc. Dylan Penn is shooting 52.8% and averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for Vermont.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 77.1 points, 34.8 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Catamounts: 10-0, averaging 80.2 points, 29.4 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

