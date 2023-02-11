Tillmon and the Florida A&M Rattlers host conference foe Jackson State

Jackson State Tigers (7-17, 6-5 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (5-17, 3-8 SWAC) Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Jackson State Tigers (7-17, 6-5 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (5-17, 3-8 SWAC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Florida A&M -4.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M faces Jackson State in a matchup of SWAC teams.

The Rattlers are 4-3 on their home court. Florida A&M is ninth in the SWAC with 20.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Jaylen Bates averaging 5.1.

The Tigers are 6-5 in SWAC play. Jackson State is fourth in the SWAC scoring 29.3 points per game in the paint led by Romelle Mansel averaging 4.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Tillmon is scoring 10.5 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Rattlers. Dimingus Stevens is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida A&M.

Chase Adams is averaging 7.2 points and 3.5 assists for the Tigers. Coltie Young is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Jackson State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 3-7, averaging 58.8 points, 28.8 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 68.8 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.