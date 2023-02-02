Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent LHP Darwinzon Hernandez outright to Norfolk (IL). National League PITTSBURGH…

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent LHP Darwinzon Hernandez outright to Norfolk (IL).

National League

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with RHP Nathan Webb, LHPs Angel Perdomo, Rob Zastryzny and Daniel Zamora and SS Chris Owings on minor league contracts.

Minor League Baseball Frontier League

EMPIRE STATE GREYS — Signed OFs Matt Turner and Aidan Willis.

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed RHP Ben Thompson.

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Signed RHP Francisco Jimenez and OF Denis Phipps.

BASKETBALL Women’s National Basketball League

DALLAS WINGS — Signed G Crystal Dangerfield.

INDIANA FEVER — Signed G Maya Caldwell.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Named Joe Danna safeties coach.

DETROIT LIONS — Named Dre Bly cornerbacks coach and Steve Heiden tight ends coach.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed OL Justin Murray to a reserve/futures contract.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Designated P Arryn Siposs to return to practice from injured reserve.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Returned LW Jakub Lauko to Providence (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned F Filip Zadina to Grand Rapids on a conditioning loan.

American Hockey League

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Signed RW John Quenneville to a standard player contract (SPC).

BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Returned G Henrik Tikkanen to Worcester (ECHL).

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Returned G Pavel Cajan to Kalamazoo (ECHL).

LAVAL ROCKET — Loaned C Anthony Beauregard to Trois-Rivieres (ECHL).

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Returned F Cam Hausinger to Wheeling (ECHL).

ONTARIO REIGN — Released LW Hank Crone from a professional tryout contract (PTO). Returned D Tyler Inamoto to Greenville (ECHL).

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Assigned D Cliff Watson to Indy (ECHL).

ECHL

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Activated F Shawn Weller from reserve.

GREENVILLE SWAMPRABBITS — Placed F Dean Yakura on reserve.

INDY FUEL — Released D Patrick Gazich.

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Acquired G Darion Hanson from Savannah.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Signed D Mackenzie Dwyer. Placed F Brandon Fortunato on reserve. Placed D Jacob Panetta on injured reserve.

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Released G Michael Bullion.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Acquired D Max Balinson from Fort Wayne. Placed D Carson Vance on reserve. Placed G Jimmy Poreda on injured reserve.

READING ROYALS — Signed D Adam Elby and placed him on reserve.

SAVANNAH GHOST PIRATES — Acquried F Cole Stallard from Iowa.

WICHITA THUNDER — Signed G Eric Dop. Acquired F Shris Van Os-Shaw from Indy. Placed D chris McKay on reserve.

WHEELING NAILERS — Activated F Zack Bross from reserve. Placed F Nolan Vesey on reserve. Placed G Ken Appleby on injured reserve. Released G Austin Cain as an emergency backup goaltender (EBUG).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed D Luis Abram to a three-year contract, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.

FC CINCINNATI — Acquired D Yerson Mosquera on loan from Wolverhampton (English Premiere League).

LOS ANGELES FC — Signed D Sergi Palencia to a two-year contract, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed D Matt Real to a one-year contract.

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Acquired $50,000 in general allocation money (GAM) from FC Cincinnati in exchange for the discovery priority of D Yerson Mosquera.

REAL SALT LAKE — Signed M Griffin Dillon to an MLS Next Pro contract, pending league approval. Loaned D Jaziel Orozco to Santos Laguna (Liga MX).

USL Championship

OAKLAND ROOTS SC — Signed F Anuar Jose Pelaez Paba.

National Women’s Soccer League

NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Waived D Kelly Ann Livingstone.

COLLEGE

NORTH CAROLINA — Agreed to terms with head football coach Mack Brown on a one-year contract extension.

ST. ANSELM — Named Elizabeth Lincoln head women’s tennis coach.

