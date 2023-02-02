Thursday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent LHP Darwinzon Hernandez outright to Norfolk (IL).
|National League
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with RHP Nathan Webb, LHPs Angel Perdomo, Rob Zastryzny and Daniel Zamora and SS Chris Owings on minor league contracts.
|Minor League Baseball
|Frontier League
EMPIRE STATE GREYS — Signed OFs Matt Turner and Aidan Willis.
QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed RHP Ben Thompson.
TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Signed RHP Francisco Jimenez and OF Denis Phipps.
|BASKETBALL
|Women’s National Basketball League
DALLAS WINGS — Signed G Crystal Dangerfield.
INDIANA FEVER — Signed G Maya Caldwell.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Named Joe Danna safeties coach.
DETROIT LIONS — Named Dre Bly cornerbacks coach and Steve Heiden tight ends coach.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed OL Justin Murray to a reserve/futures contract.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Designated P Arryn Siposs to return to practice from injured reserve.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
BOSTON BRUINS — Returned LW Jakub Lauko to Providence (AHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned F Filip Zadina to Grand Rapids on a conditioning loan.
|American Hockey League
BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Signed RW John Quenneville to a standard player contract (SPC).
BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Returned G Henrik Tikkanen to Worcester (ECHL).
CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Returned G Pavel Cajan to Kalamazoo (ECHL).
LAVAL ROCKET — Loaned C Anthony Beauregard to Trois-Rivieres (ECHL).
MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Returned F Cam Hausinger to Wheeling (ECHL).
ONTARIO REIGN — Released LW Hank Crone from a professional tryout contract (PTO). Returned D Tyler Inamoto to Greenville (ECHL).
ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Assigned D Cliff Watson to Indy (ECHL).
|ECHL
ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Activated F Shawn Weller from reserve.
GREENVILLE SWAMPRABBITS — Placed F Dean Yakura on reserve.
INDY FUEL — Released D Patrick Gazich.
IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Acquired G Darion Hanson from Savannah.
JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Signed D Mackenzie Dwyer. Placed F Brandon Fortunato on reserve. Placed D Jacob Panetta on injured reserve.
NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Released G Michael Bullion.
ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Acquired D Max Balinson from Fort Wayne. Placed D Carson Vance on reserve. Placed G Jimmy Poreda on injured reserve.
READING ROYALS — Signed D Adam Elby and placed him on reserve.
SAVANNAH GHOST PIRATES — Acquried F Cole Stallard from Iowa.
WICHITA THUNDER — Signed G Eric Dop. Acquired F Shris Van Os-Shaw from Indy. Placed D chris McKay on reserve.
WHEELING NAILERS — Activated F Zack Bross from reserve. Placed F Nolan Vesey on reserve. Placed G Ken Appleby on injured reserve. Released G Austin Cain as an emergency backup goaltender (EBUG).
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Signed D Luis Abram to a three-year contract, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa. Sent M Edwin Mosquera on loan to Defensa y Justicia (Argentine Primera Division) for the 2023 season.
FC CINCINNATI — Acquired D Yerson Mosquera on loan from Wolverhampton (English Premiere League).
LOS ANGELES FC — Signed D Sergi Palencia to a two-year contract, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.
PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed D Matt Real to a one-year contract.
PORTLAND TIMBERS — Acquired $50,000 in general allocation money (GAM) from FC Cincinnati in exchange for the discovery priority of D Yerson Mosquera.
REAL SALT LAKE — Signed M Griffin Dillon to an MLS Next Pro contract, pending league approval. Loaned D Jaziel Orozco to Santos Laguna (Liga MX).
|USL Championship
OAKLAND ROOTS SC — Signed F Anuar Jose Pelaez Paba.
|National Women’s Soccer League
NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Waived D Kelly Ann Livingstone.
|COLLEGE
NORTH CAROLINA — Agreed to terms with head football coach Mack Brown on a one-year contract extension.
ST. ANSELM — Named Elizabeth Lincoln head women’s tennis coach.
