Thompson puts up 17 as Alabama A&M beats Alabama State 55-50

The Associated Press

February 25, 2023, 10:16 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Messiah Thompson had 17 points in Alabama A&M’s 55-50 victory over Alabama State on Saturday night.

Thompson had three steals for the Bulldogs (13-16, 9-7 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Garrett Hicks added 14 points while shooting 4 for 10 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line, and he also had seven rebounds and three steals. Olisa Akonobi recorded 10 points and finished 5 of 7 from the floor.

Roland McCoy led the Hornets (8-21, 6-10) in scoring, finishing with 18 points. Jordan O’Neal added eight points, six rebounds and two steals for Alabama State. In addition, Eric Coleman Jr. finished with eight points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. Alabama A&M visits Grambling while Alabama State visits Southern.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

