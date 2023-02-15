Thompson leads FGCU against Stetson after 20-point game

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (16-11, 6-8 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (14-11, 9-5 ASUN) DeLand, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (16-11, 6-8 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (14-11, 9-5 ASUN)

DeLand, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stetson -2; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU visits the Stetson Hatters after Isaiah Thompson scored 20 points in FGCU’s 62-51 win over the Jacksonville Dolphins.

The Hatters have gone 7-1 in home games. Stetson ranks ninth in the ASUN with 29.0 points per game in the paint led by Josh Smith averaging 5.5.

The Eagles are 6-8 in conference play. FGCU averages 71.0 points while outscoring opponents by 2.3 points per game.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Blackmon is scoring 14.4 points per game with 2.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Hatters. Smith is averaging 10.6 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 58.7% over the last 10 games for Stetson.

Zach Anderson is averaging 12.4 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Eagles. Thompson is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for FGCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hatters: 5-5, averaging 75.7 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 67.6 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

