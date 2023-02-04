Thompson and FGCU host North Alabama

North Alabama Lions (13-11, 5-6 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (14-10, 4-7 ASUN) Fort Myers, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m.…

North Alabama Lions (13-11, 5-6 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (14-10, 4-7 ASUN)

Fort Myers, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: FGCU -7.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU hosts the North Alabama Lions after Isaiah Thompson scored 29 points in FGCU’s 91-87 loss to the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears.

The Eagles have gone 7-2 in home games. FGCU is ninth in the ASUN shooting 35.1% from deep, led by Zach Anderson shooting 40.0% from 3-point range.

The Lions have gone 5-6 against ASUN opponents. North Alabama is 6-9 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Eagles and Lions face off Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Catto is averaging 7.5 points and 3.3 assists for the Eagles. Thompson is averaging 14.9 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 37.9% over the last 10 games for FGCU.

Daniel Ortiz is scoring 13.6 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Lions. KJ Johnson is averaging 12.6 points and 3.4 assists over the last 10 games for North Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 68.6 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Lions: 4-6, averaging 73.2 points, 28.2 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

