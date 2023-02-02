Thompson and FGCU host Central Arkansas

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (7-16, 2-8 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (14-9, 4-6 ASUN) Fort Myers, Florida; Thursday, 7…

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (7-16, 2-8 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (14-9, 4-6 ASUN)

Fort Myers, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: FGCU -13; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU hosts the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears after Isaiah Thompson scored 20 points in FGCU’s 74-57 loss to the Liberty Flames.

The Eagles have gone 7-1 in home games. FGCU scores 70.2 points and has outscored opponents by 2.4 points per game.

The Bears have gone 2-8 against ASUN opponents. Central Arkansas allows 81.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.9 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thompson is scoring 13.7 points per game with 2.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Eagles. Zach Anderson is averaging 11.2 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 49.4% over the past 10 games for FGCU.

Camren Hunter is shooting 41.0% and averaging 17.6 points for the Bears. Collin Cooper is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Central Arkansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 67.1 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Bears: 2-8, averaging 72.7 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.