Thomasson, Niagara Purple Eagles to host Jones and the Quinnipiac Bobcats

Quinnipiac Bobcats (17-7, 8-5 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (13-9, 8-5 MAAC)

Lewiston, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Niagara -1.5; over/under is 132

BOTTOM LINE: Dezi Jones and the Quinnipiac Bobcats take on Noah Thomasson and the Niagara Purple Eagles on Friday.

The Purple Eagles have gone 7-2 in home games. Niagara ranks eighth in the MAAC with 11.2 assists per game led by Thomasson averaging 3.3.

The Bobcats are 8-5 against MAAC opponents. Quinnipiac ranks third in the MAAC scoring 30.8 points per game in the paint led by Ike Nweke averaging 9.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomasson is averaging 18.5 points and 3.3 assists for the Purple Eagles. Aaron Gray is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Niagara.

Tyrese Williams averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 7.9 points while shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc. Jones is averaging 12.1 points and four assists over the last 10 games for Quinnipiac.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Eagles: 6-4, averaging 64.6 points, 26.0 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 72.5 points, 35.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

