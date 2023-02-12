Thomasson leads Niagara against Iona after 21-point showing

Iona Gaels (17-7, 10-3 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (14-9, 9-5 MAAC) Lewiston, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Iona Gaels (17-7, 10-3 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (14-9, 9-5 MAAC)

Lewiston, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Niagara -7.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara hosts the Iona Gaels after Noah Thomasson scored 21 points in Niagara’s 79-73 overtime victory against the Quinnipiac Bobcats.

The Purple Eagles have gone 8-2 at home. Niagara is third in the MAAC in team defense, giving up 64.8 points while holding opponents to 42.9% shooting.

The Gaels are 10-3 in MAAC play. Iona is third in the MAAC with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Nelly Junior Joseph averaging 3.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomasson is shooting 47.7% and averaging 18.7 points for the Purple Eagles. Aaron Gray is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Niagara.

Joseph is averaging 15.6 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Gaels. Daniss Jenkins is averaging 15 points and 5.1 assists over the last 10 games for Iona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Eagles: 6-4, averaging 66.4 points, 27.9 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Gaels: 7-3, averaging 73.0 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.