Thomas leads Hofstra against Drexel after 23-point game

Drexel Dragons (15-11, 9-5 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (19-8, 12-2 CAA) Hempstead, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Drexel Dragons (15-11, 9-5 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (19-8, 12-2 CAA)

Hempstead, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hofstra -10; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra faces the Drexel Dragons after Tyler Thomas scored 23 points in Hofstra’s 86-57 victory over the Monmouth Hawks.

The Pride have gone 8-1 at home. Hofstra is first in the CAA with 14.5 assists per game led by Jaquan Carlos averaging 4.7.

The Dragons are 9-5 in CAA play. Drexel is 6-8 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.4 turnovers per game.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Estrada is averaging 20.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Pride. Thomas is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games for Hofstra.

Justin Moore is averaging nine points for the Dragons. Amari Williams is averaging 13.3 points and 9.0 rebounds while shooting 52.2% over the last 10 games for Drexel.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pride: 9-1, averaging 76.0 points, 31.2 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points per game.

Dragons: 6-4, averaging 67.9 points, 29.5 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.