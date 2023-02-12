Thomas and Hofstra host Drexel

Drexel Dragons (15-11, 9-5 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (19-8, 12-2 CAA) Hempstead, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Drexel Dragons (15-11, 9-5 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (19-8, 12-2 CAA)

Hempstead, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra takes on the Drexel Dragons after Tyler Thomas scored 23 points in Hofstra’s 86-57 win over the Monmouth Hawks.

The Pride have gone 8-1 at home. Hofstra is first in the CAA with 14.5 assists per game led by Jaquan Carlos averaging 4.7.

The Dragons are 9-5 in CAA play. Drexel ranks eighth in the CAA with 12.0 assists per game led by Justin Moore averaging 2.7.

The Pride and Dragons match up Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Estrada is scoring 20.8 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Pride. Thomas is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Hofstra.

Moore is averaging nine points for the Dragons. Amari Williams is averaging 13.3 points, nine rebounds and 2.5 blocks over the past 10 games for Drexel.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pride: 9-1, averaging 76.0 points, 31.2 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points per game.

Dragons: 6-4, averaging 67.9 points, 29.5 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.