The Honda Classic Scores

Sunday
At PGA National Golf Club Champion Course
Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
Purse: $8.4 million
Yardage: 7,125; Par: 70
Final Round
(x-won on first playoff hole)
|x-Chris Kirk (500), $1,512,000
|69-62-66-69—266
|Eric Cole (300), $915,600
|67-66-66-67—266
|Tyler Duncan (190), $579,600
|67-67-68-66—268
|Ryan Gerard (0), $411,600
|69-63-71-67—270
|Shane Lowry (93), $288,120
|68-68-65-70—271
|Ben Martin (93), $288,120
|69-64-70-68—271
|Sepp Straka (93), $288,120
|69-68-66-68—271
|Justin Suh (93), $288,120
|66-64-70-71—271
|Ben Taylor (93), $288,120
|67-65-69-70—271
|David Lingmerth (72), $220,500
|69-68-68-67—272
|Dylan Wu (72), $220,500
|71-68-67-66—272
|Zach Johnson (62), $186,900
|68-67-71-67—273
|Cameron Percy (62), $186,900
|69-68-66-70—273
|Ryan Brehm (51), $136,500
|67-74-64-69—274
|Jim Herman (51), $136,500
|71-70-67-66—274
|Kramer Hickok (51), $136,500
|71-68-66-69—274
|Lee Hodges (51), $136,500
|71-69-67-67—274
|Stephan Jaeger (51), $136,500
|71-69-67-67—274
|Brandon Wu (51), $136,500
|71-68-70-65—274
|Adrian Meronk (0), $136,500
|67-69-70-68—274
|Byeong Hun An (39), $88,116
|70-65-67-73—275
|MJ Daffue (39), $88,116
|74-67-68-66—275
|Ben Griffin (39), $88,116
|69-71-66-69—275
|Robby Shelton (39), $88,116
|73-67-66-69—275
|Jhonattan Vegas (39), $88,116
|69-72-70-64—275
|Harrison Endycott (32), $65,100
|72-65-71-68—276
|Scott Harrington (32), $65,100
|69-67-72-68—276
|Min Woo Lee (32), $65,100
|68-69-73-66—276
|Kevin Chappell (21), $46,426
|72-68-69-68—277
|Dylan Frittelli (21), $46,426
|71-65-72-69—277
|Chesson Hadley (21), $46,426
|69-66-69-73—277
|Garrick Higgo (21), $46,426
|75-66-66-70—277
|William McGirt (21), $46,426
|73-66-67-71—277
|Andrew Novak (21), $46,426
|69-68-69-71—277
|Davis Riley (21), $46,426
|71-67-67-72—277
|Kevin Roy (21), $46,426
|72-68-66-71—277
|Matt Wallace (21), $46,426
|67-68-69-73—277
|Danny Willett (21), $46,426
|69-70-68-70—277
|Aaron Wise (21), $46,426
|69-72-70-66—277
|Carson Young (21), $46,426
|65-70-73-69—277
|Brett Drewitt (0), $46,426
|71-70-67-69—277
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout (11), $28,188
|68-71-67-72—278
|Will Gordon (11), $28,188
|68-71-70-69—278
|Billy Horschel (11), $28,188
|65-73-68-72—278
|Mark Hubbard (11), $28,188
|69-71-70-68—278
|Sungjae Im (11), $28,188
|67-71-70-70—278
|Taylor Pendrith (11), $28,188
|69-69-69-71—278
|Adam Schenk (11), $28,188
|67-68-71-72—278
|Erik Barnes (7), $20,944
|72-67-69-71—279
|Zac Blair (7), $20,944
|71-70-69-69—279
|Adam Svensson (7), $20,944
|70-66-69-74—279
|Jimmy Walker (7), $20,944
|74-65-69-71—279
|Trevor Werbylo (7), $20,944
|70-71-67-71—279
|Akshay Bhatia (0), $20,944
|71-65-74-69—279
|Joseph Bramlett (5), $19,404
|65-73-74-68—280
|Brice Garnett (5), $19,404
|69-64-70-77—280
|Tano Goya (5), $19,404
|68-66-73-73—280
|Kelly Kraft (5), $19,404
|71-66-70-73—280
|Brandon Matthews (5), $19,404
|69-69-71-71—280
|Padraig Harrington (4), $18,732
|72-68-69-72—281
|Matthias Schwab (4), $18,732
|75-66-67-73—281
|Kyle Stanley (4), $18,732
|68-73-71-69—281
|Anders Albertson (3), $17,808
|72-69-71-70—282
|Ryan Armour (3), $17,808
|70-69-71-72—282
|Seonghyeon Kim (3), $17,808
|68-73-70-71—282
|Vincent Norrman (3), $17,808
|72-69-70-71—282
|J.T. Poston (3), $17,808
|73-68-69-72—282
|Kevin Tway (3), $17,808
|69-71-71-71—282
|Pierceson Coody (0), $17,808
|66-75-71-70—282
|Trace Crowe (0), $17,808
|72-69-70-71—282
|Bill Haas (2), $16,884
|72-68-70-73—283
|J.B. Holmes (2), $16,884
|69-70-74-70—283
|Augusto Nunez (2), $16,884
|70-70-69-74—283
|Trevor Cone (2), $16,296
|71-70-70-73—284
|Jason Dufner (2), $16,296
|68-70-73-73—284
|Harry Hall (2), $16,296
|68-70-71-75—284
|Webb Simpson (2), $16,296
|71-70-66-77—284
|Tyson Alexander (2), $15,876
|70-70-75-71—286
|Cody Gribble (2), $15,708
|71-70-73-73—287
|Geoff Ogilvy (2), $15,540
|68-73-73-75—289
