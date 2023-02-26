Live Radio
The Honda Classic Scores

The Associated Press

February 26, 2023, 10:47 PM

Sunday

At PGA National Golf Club Champion Course

Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Purse: $8.4 million

Yardage: 7,125; Par: 70

Final Round

(x-won on first playoff hole)

x-Chris Kirk (500), $1,512,000 69-62-66-69—266
Eric Cole (300), $915,600 67-66-66-67—266
Tyler Duncan (190), $579,600 67-67-68-66—268
Ryan Gerard (0), $411,600 69-63-71-67—270
Shane Lowry (93), $288,120 68-68-65-70—271
Ben Martin (93), $288,120 69-64-70-68—271
Sepp Straka (93), $288,120 69-68-66-68—271
Justin Suh (93), $288,120 66-64-70-71—271
Ben Taylor (93), $288,120 67-65-69-70—271
David Lingmerth (72), $220,500 69-68-68-67—272
Dylan Wu (72), $220,500 71-68-67-66—272
Zach Johnson (62), $186,900 68-67-71-67—273
Cameron Percy (62), $186,900 69-68-66-70—273
Ryan Brehm (51), $136,500 67-74-64-69—274
Jim Herman (51), $136,500 71-70-67-66—274
Kramer Hickok (51), $136,500 71-68-66-69—274
Lee Hodges (51), $136,500 71-69-67-67—274
Stephan Jaeger (51), $136,500 71-69-67-67—274
Brandon Wu (51), $136,500 71-68-70-65—274
Adrian Meronk (0), $136,500 67-69-70-68—274
Byeong Hun An (39), $88,116 70-65-67-73—275
MJ Daffue (39), $88,116 74-67-68-66—275
Ben Griffin (39), $88,116 69-71-66-69—275
Robby Shelton (39), $88,116 73-67-66-69—275
Jhonattan Vegas (39), $88,116 69-72-70-64—275
Harrison Endycott (32), $65,100 72-65-71-68—276
Scott Harrington (32), $65,100 69-67-72-68—276
Min Woo Lee (32), $65,100 68-69-73-66—276
Kevin Chappell (21), $46,426 72-68-69-68—277
Dylan Frittelli (21), $46,426 71-65-72-69—277
Chesson Hadley (21), $46,426 69-66-69-73—277
Garrick Higgo (21), $46,426 75-66-66-70—277
William McGirt (21), $46,426 73-66-67-71—277
Andrew Novak (21), $46,426 69-68-69-71—277
Davis Riley (21), $46,426 71-67-67-72—277
Kevin Roy (21), $46,426 72-68-66-71—277
Matt Wallace (21), $46,426 67-68-69-73—277
Danny Willett (21), $46,426 69-70-68-70—277
Aaron Wise (21), $46,426 69-72-70-66—277
Carson Young (21), $46,426 65-70-73-69—277
Brett Drewitt (0), $46,426 71-70-67-69—277
Christiaan Bezuidenhout (11), $28,188 68-71-67-72—278
Will Gordon (11), $28,188 68-71-70-69—278
Billy Horschel (11), $28,188 65-73-68-72—278
Mark Hubbard (11), $28,188 69-71-70-68—278
Sungjae Im (11), $28,188 67-71-70-70—278
Taylor Pendrith (11), $28,188 69-69-69-71—278
Adam Schenk (11), $28,188 67-68-71-72—278
Erik Barnes (7), $20,944 72-67-69-71—279
Zac Blair (7), $20,944 71-70-69-69—279
Adam Svensson (7), $20,944 70-66-69-74—279
Jimmy Walker (7), $20,944 74-65-69-71—279
Trevor Werbylo (7), $20,944 70-71-67-71—279
Akshay Bhatia (0), $20,944 71-65-74-69—279
Joseph Bramlett (5), $19,404 65-73-74-68—280
Brice Garnett (5), $19,404 69-64-70-77—280
Tano Goya (5), $19,404 68-66-73-73—280
Kelly Kraft (5), $19,404 71-66-70-73—280
Brandon Matthews (5), $19,404 69-69-71-71—280
Padraig Harrington (4), $18,732 72-68-69-72—281
Matthias Schwab (4), $18,732 75-66-67-73—281
Kyle Stanley (4), $18,732 68-73-71-69—281
Anders Albertson (3), $17,808 72-69-71-70—282
Ryan Armour (3), $17,808 70-69-71-72—282
Seonghyeon Kim (3), $17,808 68-73-70-71—282
Vincent Norrman (3), $17,808 72-69-70-71—282
J.T. Poston (3), $17,808 73-68-69-72—282
Kevin Tway (3), $17,808 69-71-71-71—282
Pierceson Coody (0), $17,808 66-75-71-70—282
Trace Crowe (0), $17,808 72-69-70-71—282
Bill Haas (2), $16,884 72-68-70-73—283
J.B. Holmes (2), $16,884 69-70-74-70—283
Augusto Nunez (2), $16,884 70-70-69-74—283
Trevor Cone (2), $16,296 71-70-70-73—284
Jason Dufner (2), $16,296 68-70-73-73—284
Harry Hall (2), $16,296 68-70-71-75—284
Webb Simpson (2), $16,296 71-70-66-77—284
Tyson Alexander (2), $15,876 70-70-75-71—286
Cody Gribble (2), $15,708 71-70-73-73—287
Geoff Ogilvy (2), $15,540 68-73-73-75—289

