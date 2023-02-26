The Honda Classic Scores

Sunday At PGA National Golf Club Champion Course Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. Purse: $8.4 million Yardage: 7,125; Par: 70 Final…

Sunday

At PGA National Golf Club Champion Course

Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Purse: $8.4 million

Yardage: 7,125; Par: 70

Final Round

(x-won on first playoff hole)

x-Chris Kirk (500), $1,512,000 69-62-66-69—266 Eric Cole (300), $915,600 67-66-66-67—266 Tyler Duncan (190), $579,600 67-67-68-66—268 Ryan Gerard (0), $411,600 69-63-71-67—270 Shane Lowry (93), $288,120 68-68-65-70—271 Ben Martin (93), $288,120 69-64-70-68—271 Sepp Straka (93), $288,120 69-68-66-68—271 Justin Suh (93), $288,120 66-64-70-71—271 Ben Taylor (93), $288,120 67-65-69-70—271 David Lingmerth (72), $220,500 69-68-68-67—272 Dylan Wu (72), $220,500 71-68-67-66—272 Zach Johnson (62), $186,900 68-67-71-67—273 Cameron Percy (62), $186,900 69-68-66-70—273 Ryan Brehm (51), $136,500 67-74-64-69—274 Jim Herman (51), $136,500 71-70-67-66—274 Kramer Hickok (51), $136,500 71-68-66-69—274 Lee Hodges (51), $136,500 71-69-67-67—274 Stephan Jaeger (51), $136,500 71-69-67-67—274 Brandon Wu (51), $136,500 71-68-70-65—274 Adrian Meronk (0), $136,500 67-69-70-68—274 Byeong Hun An (39), $88,116 70-65-67-73—275 MJ Daffue (39), $88,116 74-67-68-66—275 Ben Griffin (39), $88,116 69-71-66-69—275 Robby Shelton (39), $88,116 73-67-66-69—275 Jhonattan Vegas (39), $88,116 69-72-70-64—275 Harrison Endycott (32), $65,100 72-65-71-68—276 Scott Harrington (32), $65,100 69-67-72-68—276 Min Woo Lee (32), $65,100 68-69-73-66—276 Kevin Chappell (21), $46,426 72-68-69-68—277 Dylan Frittelli (21), $46,426 71-65-72-69—277 Chesson Hadley (21), $46,426 69-66-69-73—277 Garrick Higgo (21), $46,426 75-66-66-70—277 William McGirt (21), $46,426 73-66-67-71—277 Andrew Novak (21), $46,426 69-68-69-71—277 Davis Riley (21), $46,426 71-67-67-72—277 Kevin Roy (21), $46,426 72-68-66-71—277 Matt Wallace (21), $46,426 67-68-69-73—277 Danny Willett (21), $46,426 69-70-68-70—277 Aaron Wise (21), $46,426 69-72-70-66—277 Carson Young (21), $46,426 65-70-73-69—277 Brett Drewitt (0), $46,426 71-70-67-69—277 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (11), $28,188 68-71-67-72—278 Will Gordon (11), $28,188 68-71-70-69—278 Billy Horschel (11), $28,188 65-73-68-72—278 Mark Hubbard (11), $28,188 69-71-70-68—278 Sungjae Im (11), $28,188 67-71-70-70—278 Taylor Pendrith (11), $28,188 69-69-69-71—278 Adam Schenk (11), $28,188 67-68-71-72—278 Erik Barnes (7), $20,944 72-67-69-71—279 Zac Blair (7), $20,944 71-70-69-69—279 Adam Svensson (7), $20,944 70-66-69-74—279 Jimmy Walker (7), $20,944 74-65-69-71—279 Trevor Werbylo (7), $20,944 70-71-67-71—279 Akshay Bhatia (0), $20,944 71-65-74-69—279 Joseph Bramlett (5), $19,404 65-73-74-68—280 Brice Garnett (5), $19,404 69-64-70-77—280 Tano Goya (5), $19,404 68-66-73-73—280 Kelly Kraft (5), $19,404 71-66-70-73—280 Brandon Matthews (5), $19,404 69-69-71-71—280 Padraig Harrington (4), $18,732 72-68-69-72—281 Matthias Schwab (4), $18,732 75-66-67-73—281 Kyle Stanley (4), $18,732 68-73-71-69—281 Anders Albertson (3), $17,808 72-69-71-70—282 Ryan Armour (3), $17,808 70-69-71-72—282 Seonghyeon Kim (3), $17,808 68-73-70-71—282 Vincent Norrman (3), $17,808 72-69-70-71—282 J.T. Poston (3), $17,808 73-68-69-72—282 Kevin Tway (3), $17,808 69-71-71-71—282 Pierceson Coody (0), $17,808 66-75-71-70—282 Trace Crowe (0), $17,808 72-69-70-71—282 Bill Haas (2), $16,884 72-68-70-73—283 J.B. Holmes (2), $16,884 69-70-74-70—283 Augusto Nunez (2), $16,884 70-70-69-74—283 Trevor Cone (2), $16,296 71-70-70-73—284 Jason Dufner (2), $16,296 68-70-73-73—284 Harry Hall (2), $16,296 68-70-71-75—284 Webb Simpson (2), $16,296 71-70-66-77—284 Tyson Alexander (2), $15,876 70-70-75-71—286 Cody Gribble (2), $15,708 71-70-73-73—287 Geoff Ogilvy (2), $15,540 68-73-73-75—289

