Live Radio
Home » Sports » The Atlanta Hawks have…

The Atlanta Hawks have hired Quin Snyder as their new coach, replacing the fired Nate McMillan.

The Associated Press

February 26, 2023, 7:50 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks have hired Quin Snyder as their new coach, replacing the fired Nate McMillan.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up