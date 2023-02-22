Texas State hosts South Alabama after Harrell’s 22-point performance

South Alabama Jaguars (15-14, 8-8 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (13-16, 6-10 Sun Belt) San Marcos, Texas; Wednesday, 8…

South Alabama Jaguars (15-14, 8-8 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (13-16, 6-10 Sun Belt)

San Marcos, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas State -3; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State hosts the South Alabama Jaguars after Mason Harrell scored 22 points in Texas State’s 78-75 win over the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

The Bobcats are 4-8 on their home court. Texas State has a 6-14 record against opponents over .500.

The Jaguars are 8-8 in Sun Belt play. South Alabama has a 7-14 record against teams over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harrell is shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 16.2 points. Nighael Ceaser is averaging 8.9 points and 5.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for Texas State.

Kevin Samuel is averaging 10.3 points, nine rebounds and 2.5 blocks for the Jaguars. Owen White is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 3-7, averaging 66.6 points, 29.3 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Jaguars: 7-3, averaging 75.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.