Texas State Bobcats and Georgia State Panthers meet in Sun Belt Tournament

Georgia State Panthers (10-20, 3-15 Sun Belt) vs. Texas State Bobcats (13-18, 6-12 Sun Belt)

Pensacola, Florida; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas State -4.5; over/under is 131

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas State Bobcats take on the Georgia State Panthers in the Sun Belt Tournament.

The Bobcats have gone 6-12 against Sun Belt teams, with a 7-6 record in non-conference play. Texas State has a 4-3 record in one-possession games.

The Panthers are 3-15 against Sun Belt teams. Georgia State is ninth in the Sun Belt scoring 30.9 points per game in the paint led by Ja’Heim Hudson averaging 10.0.

The teams did not play each other in the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mason Harrell is shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 16 points. Nighael Ceaser is averaging 8.4 points and 5.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for Texas State.

Jamaine Mann averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 10.6 points while shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc. Brenden Tucker is shooting 39.0% and averaging 13.7 points over the past 10 games for Georgia State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 3-7, averaging 67.8 points, 28.8 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Panthers: 1-9, averaging 65.5 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.