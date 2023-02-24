Texas State and Southern Miss square off for conference showdown

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (24-6, 13-4 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (13-17, 6-11 Sun Belt) San Marcos, Texas; Friday,…

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (24-6, 13-4 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (13-17, 6-11 Sun Belt)

San Marcos, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas State -2.5; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss plays Texas State in Sun Belt action Friday.

The Bobcats are 4-9 on their home court. Texas State allows 67.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.5 points per game.

The Golden Eagles are 13-4 against Sun Belt opponents. Southern Miss is eighth in the Sun Belt shooting 32.6% from deep. Tate Ryder paces the Golden Eagles shooting 50% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mason Harrell is averaging 16 points for the Bobcats. Nighael Ceaser is averaging 9.5 points and 6.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Texas State.

Austin Crowley is averaging 16.2 points and two steals for the Golden Eagles. Felipe Haase is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Southern Miss.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 3-7, averaging 66.0 points, 28.8 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 72.5 points, 30.6 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.