Texas Southern Tigers play the Jackson State Tigers, aim for 4th straight win

Texas Southern Tigers (11-17, 7-8 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (9-18, 8-6 SWAC)

Jackson, Mississippi; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jackson State -1.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern is looking to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory against Jackson State.

The Jackson State Tigers are 5-2 on their home court. Jackson State ranks third in the SWAC with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Zeke Cook averaging 2.5.

The Texas Southern Tigers are 7-8 in conference games. Texas Southern is 4-7 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.4 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ken Evans is averaging 11.2 points for the Jackson State Tigers. Coltie Young is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Jackson State.

Davon Barnes is scoring 13.5 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Texas Southern Tigers. John Walker III is averaging 13.5 points over the past 10 games for Texas Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackson State Tigers: 5-5, averaging 72.5 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Texas Southern Tigers: 7-3, averaging 70.6 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.