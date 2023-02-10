Texas Southern plays Grambling following Walker’s 21-point game

Texas Southern Tigers (8-16, 4-7 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (15-8, 8-3 SWAC) Grambling, Louisiana; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Texas Southern Tigers (8-16, 4-7 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (15-8, 8-3 SWAC)

Grambling, Louisiana; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern visits the Grambling Tigers after John Walker III scored 21 points in Texas Southern’s 69-62 win over the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

The Grambling Tigers are 7-1 in home games. Grambling ranks fifth in the SWAC with 11.8 assists per game led by Shawndarius Cowart averaging 3.4.

The Texas Southern Tigers have gone 4-7 against SWAC opponents. Texas Southern is 3-9 in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cowart is averaging 10.4 points, 3.4 assists and 1.7 steals for the Grambling Tigers. Cameron Christon is averaging 13.9 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 48.0% over the last 10 games for Grambling.

Joirdon Karl Nicholas is averaging 11.1 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Texas Southern Tigers. PJ Henry is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grambling Tigers: 8-2, averaging 71.5 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Texas Southern Tigers: 4-6, averaging 71.6 points, 32.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

