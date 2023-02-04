Texas Southern and Florida A&M meet for conference

Florida A&M Rattlers (4-16, 2-7 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (7-15, 3-6 SWAC) Houston; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Florida A&M Rattlers (4-16, 2-7 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (7-15, 3-6 SWAC)

Houston; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas Southern -11.5; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern plays Florida A&M in a matchup of SWAC teams.

The Tigers are 4-5 in home games. Texas Southern leads the SWAC with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Joirdon Karl Nicholas averaging 5.9.

The Rattlers are 2-7 in SWAC play. Florida A&M is ninth in the SWAC with 20.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Jaylen Bates averaging 5.3.

The Tigers and Rattlers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davon Barnes is scoring 15.8 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Tigers. John Walker III is averaging 12.3 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 44.7% over the past 10 games for Texas Southern.

Bates averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Rattlers, scoring 9.4 points while shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc. Jordan Tillmon is shooting 34.2% and averaging 10.9 points over the past 10 games for Florida A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 74.6 points, 36.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Rattlers: 2-8, averaging 57.5 points, 28.6 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

