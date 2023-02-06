Texas A&M takes home win streak into matchup with No. 25 Auburn

Auburn Tigers (17-6, 7-3 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (16-7, 8-2 SEC) College Station, Texas; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Auburn Tigers (17-6, 7-3 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (16-7, 8-2 SEC)

College Station, Texas; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M hosts No. 25 Auburn trying to prolong its seven-game home winning streak.

The Aggies are 11-1 on their home court. Texas A&M is fifth in the SEC in rebounding averaging 34.7 rebounds. Henry Coleman III leads the Aggies with 6.2 boards.

The Tigers are 7-3 in SEC play. Auburn ranks ninth in the SEC with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Johni Broome averaging 2.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wade Taylor IV is shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 14.6 points, four assists and 1.7 steals. Tyrece Radford is shooting 43.3% and averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Texas A&M.

Wendell Green Jr. is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Tigers. Broome is averaging 13.2 points and 8.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Auburn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 8-2, averaging 73.5 points, 36.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 71.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

