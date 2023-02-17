Texas A&M seeks 20th win this season in matchup against Missouri

Texas A&M Aggies (19-7, 11-2 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (19-7, 7-6 SEC) Columbia, Missouri; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Texas A&M Aggies (19-7, 11-2 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (19-7, 7-6 SEC)

Columbia, Missouri; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M will try to earn its 20th victory this season when the Aggies face the Missouri Tigers.

The Tigers have gone 14-2 at home. Missouri scores 81.1 points and has outscored opponents by 5.4 points per game.

The Aggies are 11-2 against SEC opponents. Texas A&M has a 17-7 record against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: D’Moi Hodge averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc. Kobe Brown is shooting 55.4% and averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for Missouri.

Henry Coleman III is averaging 10 points and six rebounds for the Aggies. Wade Taylor IV is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Texas A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 73.8 points, 26.9 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Aggies: 8-2, averaging 73.7 points, 35.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.