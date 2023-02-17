Texas A&M-CC visits McNeese following Shumate’s 32-point showing

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (18-9, 11-3 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (8-19, 5-9 Southland) Lake Charles, Louisiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (18-9, 11-3 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (8-19, 5-9 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese hosts the Texas A&M-CC Islanders after Christian Shumate scored 32 points in McNeese’s 78-76 overtime win over the Incarnate Word Cardinals.

The Cowboys have gone 5-7 at home. McNeese averages 14.0 turnovers per game and is 5- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Islanders have gone 11-3 against Southland opponents. Texas A&M-CC leads the Southland with 34.9 points per game in the paint led by Isaac Mushila averaging 4.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Scott is shooting 31.5% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, while averaging 11.6 points and 1.5 steals. Shumate is shooting 55.7% and averaging 13.8 points over the past 10 games for McNeese.

Terrion Murdix is averaging 13 points, 5.3 assists and 2.2 steals for the Islanders. Trey Tennyson is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for Texas A&M-CC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 3-7, averaging 69.7 points, 30.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Islanders: 8-2, averaging 81.9 points, 34.6 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 9.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.