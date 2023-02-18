Texas A&M-CC visits McNeese following Shumate’s 32-point performance

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (18-9, 11-3 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (8-19, 5-9 Southland) Lake Charles, Louisiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (18-9, 11-3 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (8-19, 5-9 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: McNeese -4.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese faces the Texas A&M-CC Islanders after Christian Shumate scored 32 points in McNeese’s 78-76 overtime win against the Incarnate Word Cardinals.

The Cowboys have gone 5-7 in home games. McNeese has a 4-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Islanders are 11-3 in Southland play. Texas A&M-CC leads the Southland scoring 80.2 points per game while shooting 45.4%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shumate is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 9.3 rebounds for the Cowboys. Zach Scott is averaging 11.7 points and 3.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for McNeese.

Trey Tennyson is averaging 15.2 points for the Islanders. Ross Williams is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas A&M-CC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 3-7, averaging 69.7 points, 30.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Islanders: 8-2, averaging 81.9 points, 34.6 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 9.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

