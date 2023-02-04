Texas A&M-CC plays SE Louisiana on 3-game win streak

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (14-9, 7-3 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (14-9, 8-2 Southland) Hammond, Louisiana; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (14-9, 7-3 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (14-9, 8-2 Southland)

Hammond, Louisiana; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: SE Louisiana -1; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-CC aims to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Islanders take on SE Louisiana.

The Lions are 9-2 in home games. SE Louisiana is second in the Southland scoring 78.0 points while shooting 45.2% from the field.

The Islanders are 7-3 in Southland play. Texas A&M-CC ranks fourth in the Southland with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Isaac Mushila averaging 3.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boogie Anderson is averaging 13 points, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Lions. Alec Woodard is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for SE Louisiana.

Mushila is shooting 56.3% and averaging 15.0 points for the Islanders. Trey Tennyson is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for Texas A&M-CC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 8-2, averaging 78.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Islanders: 7-3, averaging 82.4 points, 33.1 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.