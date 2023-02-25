Texas A&M-CC hosts Northwestern State following Tennyson’s 22-point game

Northwestern State Demons (20-9, 12-4 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (19-10, 12-4 Southland) Corpus Christi, Texas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST…

Northwestern State Demons (20-9, 12-4 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (19-10, 12-4 Southland)

Corpus Christi, Texas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas A&M-CC -5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-CC hosts the Northwestern State Demons after Trey Tennyson scored 22 points in Texas A&M-CC’s 84-80 loss to the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions.

The Islanders have gone 12-2 at home. Texas A&M-CC is 8-7 against opponents with a winning record.

The Demons are 12-4 in Southland play. Northwestern State averages 74.6 points while outscoring opponents by 2.7 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tennyson is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Islanders. Ross Williams is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas A&M-CC.

Jalen Hampton is averaging 9.8 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Demons. Demarcus Sharp is averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games for Northwestern State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 8-2, averaging 81.3 points, 33.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Demons: 9-1, averaging 79.3 points, 29.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

