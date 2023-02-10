Tennessee State hosts Tennessee Tech after Thompson’s 21-point game

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (12-14, 8-5 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (15-11, 7-6 OVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST…

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (12-14, 8-5 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (15-11, 7-6 OVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech visits the Tennessee State Tigers after Brett Thompson scored 21 points in Tennessee Tech’s 84-69 victory over the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles.

The Tigers have gone 11-3 at home. Tennessee State averages 77.5 points and has outscored opponents by 3.5 points per game.

The Golden Eagles are 8-5 against OVC opponents. Tennessee Tech is ninth in the OVC scoring 29.5 points per game in the paint led by Jayvis Harvey averaging 5.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jr. Clay is averaging 18.8 points and 5.2 assists for the Tigers. Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee State.

Jaylen Sebree is scoring 14.7 points per game with 6.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Golden Eagles. Harvey is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 73.2 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 7-3, averaging 76.8 points, 30.8 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

