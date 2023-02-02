Tennessee State hosts Simmons and Southern Indiana

Tennessee State Tigers (12-11, 4-6 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (13-10, 6-4 OVC) Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Tennessee State Tigers (12-11, 4-6 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (13-10, 6-4 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Southern Indiana -7.5; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana hosts the Tennessee State Tigers after Jelani Simmons scored 26 points in Southern Indiana’s 86-83 overtime loss to the UT Martin Skyhawks.

The Screaming Eagles are 9-1 in home games. Southern Indiana is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Tigers are 4-6 against OVC opponents. Tennessee State scores 77.7 points while outscoring opponents by 2.9 points per game.

The Screaming Eagles and Tigers match up Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simmons is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Screaming Eagles. Trevor Lakes is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Southern Indiana.

Jr. Clay is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Tigers. Dedric Boyd is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Tennessee State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Screaming Eagles: 6-4, averaging 78.6 points, 39.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 74.3 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.