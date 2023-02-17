Tennessee State hosts Minor and SIU-Edwardsville

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (17-11, 8-7 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (16-12, 8-7 OVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (17-11, 8-7 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (16-12, 8-7 OVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville takes on the Tennessee State Tigers after Damarco Minor scored 20 points in SIU-Edwardsville’s 90-84 loss to the UT Martin Skyhawks.

The Tigers have gone 12-3 in home games. Tennessee State ranks fifth in the OVC with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Jr. Clay averaging 3.9.

The Cougars are 8-7 in OVC play. SIU-Edwardsville is second in the OVC giving up 70.0 points while holding opponents to 42.2% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clay is averaging 18.3 points and 5.2 assists for the Tigers. Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee State.

Ray’Sean Taylor is averaging 15.3 points for the Cougars. Jalen Hodge is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for SIU-Edwardsville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 73.7 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Cougars: 4-6, averaging 70.9 points, 34.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

