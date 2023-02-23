Tennessee State faces UT Martin after Clay’s 40-point performance

Tennessee State Tigers (17-12, 9-7 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (18-11, 10-6 OVC) Martin, Tennessee; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Tennessee State Tigers (17-12, 9-7 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (18-11, 10-6 OVC)

Martin, Tennessee; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UT Martin -4.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State visits the UT Martin Skyhawks after Jr. Clay scored 40 points in Tennessee State’s 100-85 victory against the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars.

The Skyhawks are 14-1 in home games. UT Martin is the top team in the OVC with 15.5 fast break points.

The Tigers have gone 9-7 against OVC opponents. Tennessee State ranks fifth in the OVC with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Adong Makuoi averaging 2.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: KK Curry is averaging 8.6 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Skyhawks. Parker Stewart is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UT Martin.

Makuoi is averaging nine points and 5.6 rebounds for the Tigers. Dedric Boyd is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Tennessee State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 7-3, averaging 82.2 points, 36.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 77.4 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

