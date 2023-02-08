Tennessee State faces Southeast Missouri State after Griffin’s 23-point performance

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (13-12, 8-4 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (14-11, 6-6 OVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST…

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (13-12, 8-4 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (14-11, 6-6 OVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State faces the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks after Zion Griffin scored 23 points in Tennessee State’s 65-61 victory over the Eastern Illinois Panthers.

The Tigers are 10-3 on their home court. Tennessee State scores 77.2 points and has outscored opponents by 2.9 points per game.

The Redhawks are 8-4 in conference games. Southeast Missouri State has a 6-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jr. Clay is averaging 18.7 points and 5.2 assists for the Tigers. Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee State.

Phillip Russell is shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, while averaging 19.2 points, 5.3 assists and 1.5 steals. Chris Harris is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Southeast Missouri State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 71.9 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Redhawks: 7-3, averaging 83.5 points, 30.5 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

