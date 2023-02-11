Temple visits Williams and Memphis

Temple Owls (14-11, 8-4 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (18-6, 8-3 AAC) Memphis, Tennessee; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Memphis…

Temple Owls (14-11, 8-4 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (18-6, 8-3 AAC)

Memphis, Tennessee; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis takes on the Temple Owls after DeAndre Williams scored 26 points in Memphis’ 99-81 victory over the South Florida Bulls.

The Tigers are 10-1 in home games. Memphis is the best team in the AAC with 16.5 fast break points.

The Owls have gone 8-4 against AAC opponents. Temple has a 3-4 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kendric Davis is scoring 21.8 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Tigers. Keonte Kennedy is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Khalif Battle is scoring 18.4 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Owls. Damian Dunn is averaging 12.1 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 39.5% over the past 10 games for Temple.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 85.3 points, 32.7 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points per game.

Owls: 6-4, averaging 70.0 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

