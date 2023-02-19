Temple hosts Tulsa following Selebangue’s 21-point game

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-20, 1-13 AAC) at Temple Owls (14-13, 8-6 AAC) Philadelphia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-20, 1-13 AAC) at Temple Owls (14-13, 8-6 AAC)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Temple -14; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa visits the Temple Owls after Bryant Selebangue scored 21 points in Tulsa’s 96-69 loss to the South Florida Bulls.

The Owls are 7-7 on their home court. Temple has a 3-4 record in one-possession games.

The Golden Hurricane have gone 1-13 against AAC opponents. Tulsa allows 78.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 11.5 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khalif Battle is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Owls. Damian Dunn is averaging 12.7 points and 3.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Temple.

Sam Griffin is averaging 15.2 points for the Golden Hurricane. Selebangue is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for Tulsa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 5-5, averaging 69.8 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Golden Hurricane: 1-9, averaging 65.3 points, 30.0 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 3.8 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

