Taylor leads Texas A&M against LSU after 22-point game

Texas A&M Aggies (17-7, 9-2 SEC) at LSU Tigers (12-12, 1-10 SEC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: LSU -6.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M faces the LSU Tigers after Wade Taylor IV scored 22 points in Texas A&M’s 83-78 win against the Auburn Tigers.

The Tigers have gone 9-5 at home. LSU gives up 68.8 points and has been outscored by 2.3 points per game.

The Aggies are 9-2 in conference matchups. Texas A&M is eighth in the SEC with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Dexter Dennis averaging 4.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justice Hill is averaging seven points and 3.2 assists for the Tigers. K.J. Williams is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for LSU.

Taylor averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc. Tyrece Radford is averaging 14.6 points and 5.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for Texas A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 0-10, averaging 59.0 points, 30.2 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 34.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Aggies: 8-2, averaging 75.2 points, 37.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

