Taylor leads Marshall against James Madison after 27-point outing

Marshall Thundering Herd (23-6, 12-4 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (20-9, 11-5 Sun Belt)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: James Madison -1; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall plays the James Madison Dukes after Andrew Taylor scored 27 points in Marshall’s 88-78 victory against the Troy Trojans.

The Dukes have gone 10-2 at home. James Madison is second in the Sun Belt scoring 80.8 points while shooting 46.8% from the field.

The Thundering Herd have gone 12-4 against Sun Belt opponents. Marshall is second in the Sun Belt scoring 36.6 points per game in the paint led by Taevion Kinsey averaging 14.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terrence Edwards is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Dukes. Takal Molson is averaging 10.1 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for James Madison.

Kinsey is shooting 55.1% and averaging 21.9 points for the Thundering Herd. Taylor is averaging 20.6 points over the last 10 games for Marshall.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 8-2, averaging 72.9 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Thundering Herd: 8-2, averaging 83.8 points, 30.4 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

