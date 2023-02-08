Taylor leads Lehigh against Colgate after 20-point game

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (14-9, 9-3 Patriot) at Colgate Raiders (17-8, 11-1 Patriot) Hamilton, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (14-9, 9-3 Patriot) at Colgate Raiders (17-8, 11-1 Patriot)

Hamilton, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colgate -12; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh visits the Colgate Raiders after Evan Taylor scored 20 points in Lehigh’s 66-64 win over the Lafayette Leopards.

The Raiders have gone 8-2 in home games. Colgate averages 77.1 points and has outscored opponents by 7.5 points per game.

The Mountain Hawks are 9-3 in Patriot play. Lehigh is fifth in the Patriot scoring 30.4 points per game in the paint led by Keith Higgins Jr. averaging 5.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tucker Richardson is shooting 46.7% and averaging 14.2 points for the Raiders. Oliver Lynch-Daniels is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Colgate.

Jalin Sinclair is averaging 3.7 points for the Mountain Hawks. Taylor is averaging 15.2 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 43.9% over the past 10 games for Lehigh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 9-1, averaging 72.0 points, 29.6 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Mountain Hawks: 9-1, averaging 71.4 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

