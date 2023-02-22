Taylor leads Butler against DePaul after 21-point performance

Butler Bulldogs (13-15, 5-12 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (9-18, 3-13 Big East) Chicago; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Butler Bulldogs (13-15, 5-12 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (9-18, 3-13 Big East)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: DePaul -2.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Butler visits the DePaul Blue Demons after Jayden Taylor scored 21 points in Butler’s 68-62 loss to the Georgetown Hoyas.

The Blue Demons are 7-6 in home games. DePaul is seventh in the Big East with 13.9 assists per game led by Umoja Gibson averaging 4.7.

The Bulldogs are 5-12 against Big East opponents. Butler is 8-12 in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eral Penn is averaging 8.8 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Blue Demons. Gibson is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games for DePaul.

Simas Lukosius is averaging 11.3 points for the Bulldogs. Taylor is averaging 12 points over the past 10 games for Butler.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 1-9, averaging 70.5 points, 28.7 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 59.5 points, 24.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.