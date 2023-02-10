Taylor and the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars host conference foe Eastern Illinois

Eastern Illinois Panthers (8-18, 4-9 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (17-9, 8-5 OVC) Edwardsville, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Eastern Illinois Panthers (8-18, 4-9 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (17-9, 8-5 OVC)

Edwardsville, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kinyon Hodges and the Eastern Illinois Panthers visit Ray’Sean Taylor and the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars on Saturday.

The Cougars have gone 8-3 at home. SIU-Edwardsville is ninth in the OVC shooting 32.1% from deep, led by Lamar Wright shooting 41.5% from 3-point range.

The Panthers have gone 4-9 against OVC opponents. Eastern Illinois averages 12.6 turnovers per game and is 7-9 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor is averaging 15.5 points and 1.5 steals for the Cougars. Damarco Minor is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for SIU-Edwardsville.

Yaakema Rose Jr. is averaging 9.4 points, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Panthers. Hodges is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 6-4, averaging 70.1 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Panthers: 2-8, averaging 69.0 points, 31.2 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.